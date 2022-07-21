Britain bans imports of oil, gold and coal from Russia

The UK government has decided to extend sanctions against Russia, the document was published on the government website.
It is an embargo on Russian oil, gold and coal.
According to the text of the document, the UK intends to abandon oil, coal and gold from Russia by the end of this year.
"An amendment is being adopted that bans the import of oil and petroleum products, coal and gold. Directly or indirectly purchasing or supplying these goods is also prohibited," according to the clarifications published on Thursday.
The ban on imports of Russian gold will come into force from 21 July, the embargo on coal from 10 August and on oil from 31 December.