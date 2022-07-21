Converse Bank offers short-term loans to SMEs in three currencies– AMD, USD and EUR at 12-month maturity max for financing short-term liquidity.
At the customer's request the maturity can be extended for 48 months at most.
Short-term financing market varies from other similar offers firstly by flexibility. It allows the customer to plan the revenues and select the maturity accordingly. The shorter the maturity, the lower the interest rate.
Converse Bank is regulated by the CBA.