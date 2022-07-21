News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Converse Bank offers short-term loans to SMEs
Converse Bank offers short-term loans to SMEs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Converse Bank offers short-term loans to SMEs in three currencies– AMD, USD and EUR at 12-month maturity max for financing short-term liquidity.

At the customer's request the maturity can be extended for 48 months at most.

Short-term financing market varies from other similar offers firstly by flexibility. It allows the customer to plan the revenues and select the maturity accordingly. The shorter the maturity, the lower the interest rate.

For details click,  contact us on +374010511211.

For Converse Bank SME financing platform, click.

Converse Bank is regulated by the CBA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
EU to soften sanctions against number of Russian banks
The draft document said the money could be released after...
 Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence as the Best Bank in Armenia for 2022
Alongside these numbers are admirable progress on sustainability and digital innovation...
 Byblos Bank Armenia introduces the premium World Elite™ Mastercard®
Among them are access to business lounges at airports, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, free travel insurance, medical and legal assistance and other services necessary for travel...
 Central Bank chief: Inflation in Armenia was not high due to strengthening of national currency
As per the respective calculations, if the dram had not gained value in April, May, and June, the inflation in May would not have been 0.1 percent, but 0.9 percent compared to April…
 Ex-PM on national currency rise, curbing it: Armenia Central Bank is deceiving the government
“The Central Bank is making Armenia's economy ‘dance,’" Hrant Bagratyan told NEWS.am…
 Ardshinbank offers to spend the summer with Mastercard and get cool gifts
The winner will be chosen at the end of the promotion until September 15th...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos