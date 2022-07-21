News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Azerbaijan identifies 2908 people killed in 44-day war
Azerbaijan identifies 2908 people killed in 44-day war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The identities of 2908 people killed in the 44-day war (aggression against Artsakh and Armenia from 27 September to 9 November, 2020) have been established in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office reported.

This was announced by military prosecutor  Khanlar Veliyev at a meeting of the Collegiate Military Prosecutor's Office on the results of the first half of 2022, haqqin.az reported.

He noted that as a result of operational and investigative activities, urgent investigative actions, numerous examinations, as well as the regular work of search teams in this direction, military prosecutors together with the staff of the Ministry of Interior and State Security Service have so far managed to identify 2908 people who died in the 44-day war, and identify missing servicemen and transfer their bodies to the families. According to him, investigative measures continue in order to establish the whereabouts of six missing servicemen.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM receives European Parliament’s delegation led by David McAllister
David McAllister thanked for the warm reception and noted the fact of effective...
 FM: There are all opportunities to save Artsakh
“Artsakh is seriously wounded and its ‘healing’ is a super task for all Armenians,” David Babayan wrote on Facebook…
 Azerbaijan holding international media forum in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh
Journalists from a number of countries are also attending this event...
 Armenia health minister: 50 more remains of those killed in 44-day war were sent to Netherlands
The remains that are subject to difficult examination have been sent…
 FM briefs Poland deputy PM on Armenian position regarding peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Poland on an official visit, met with Jacek Sasin…
 Pro-Aliyev media voice idea of holding ‘operation’ at zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh
In the respective article, many demands and accusations were made, too…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos