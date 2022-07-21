News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
ECB raises rate for first time in more than 11 years
ECB raises rate for first time in more than 11 years
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its rate for the first time in more than 11 years in an attempt to curb skyrocketing inflation in the euro zone.

The ECB raised its rate by 50 basis points to 0.5 percent on Thursday and plans to raise it further during the year.

The rate has been negative since 2014 to encourage banks to lend rather than deposit money with the ECB.

Consumer prices rose at a record 8.6% in the 12 months through June.

That's well above the bank's 2% target.

Some central banks, including the Bank of England, are raising rates as prices accelerate.

Rising energy, fuel and food prices are driving up inflation, the BBC notes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos