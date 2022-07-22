News
Facebook removes Afghanistan's state media accounts
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Innovations

Facebook has deleted the accounts of at least two state media outlets in Afghanistan, the company confirmed Thursday, saying it complies with U.S. laws that call the Taliban a "terrorist organization," AFP reported.

Although Facebook's parent company Meta did not specify a list of banned media outlets, state broadcaster National Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) and the government-owned Bakhtar news agency both said that they had been blocked.

Private media pages on Facebook do not appear to have been affected.

"The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under U.S. law and they are banned from using our services," a Meta spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

"We remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them," it added.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid criticized the blocking, saying it shows the "intolerance" of the U.S. company.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
