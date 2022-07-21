Russia and Kyrgyzstan fully switch to ruble settlements

Kyrgyzstan and Russia have fully switched to payments in rubles, Minister of Economy and Trade of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, informed Interfax.
According to him, payments for the main types of goods are made in Russian rubles.
"The only group of goods for which settlements were made in dollars was fuel and lubricants. Due to the imposition of sanctions and the disconnection of the SWIFT system, there were problems with payments. The decision was made to switch to settlements in rubles. Thus, we can state that all settlements with Russia are made in rubles," he said.
The Minister added that after switching to payments in rubles, the ruble rate began to strengthen, which had a corresponding impact on the cost of fuel.
"The ruble exchange rate increased after we switched to settlements in Russian rubles. Accordingly, this has led to higher prices for fuel and lubricants. In addition, diesel fuel is becoming more expensive in Russia itself," he added.
Earlier, he said that oil traders in Kyrgyzstan plan to allocate additional credit for the purchase of fuel and lubricants to stabilize the situation in the market. "Now there are problems again due to the strengthening of the ruble and Russia's transition to ruble settlements. Therefore, the decision has been made to provide additional support to the companies. It is planned that the money will be allocated to buy gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas," said Amangeldiev.
He recalled that Partner Oil and Red Petroleum already received 2 billion KGS (US $24m) in the spring and 40 days of fuel and lubricants. It is expected that more than 1 billion soms will be allocated.