Spiritual leaders of Georgia and Azerbaijan meet in Tbilisi

The chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh Ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade met with Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II as part of a two-day visit to Tbilisi, APA reported.
At the meeting at the Georgian Patriarchate, the two sides discussed religious and cultural ties between the two countries.
It was noted that good-neighborly relations have existed between Georgia and Azerbaijan for centuries, and the peoples of both countries have historically lived within the framework of strong friendly relations.
The meeting was also attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia and members of the embassy, Azerbaijani media reported.