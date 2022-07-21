Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

First Lady Jill Biden told reporters Thursday morning that her test result was negative.

"I talked to him just a few minutes ago," the first lady said of her husband. "He's doing fine, he's feeling good."

This is the first time Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. He last tested negative on Tuesday, the White House spokeswoman said. Paxlovid is an antiviral drug from Pfizer that is available under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat mild to moderate coronavirus in people 12 and older who are at high risk for severe illness. A doctor's prescription is required for its use.