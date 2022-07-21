News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

First Lady Jill Biden told reporters Thursday morning that her test result was negative.

"I talked to him just a few minutes ago," the first lady said of her husband. "He's doing fine, he's feeling good."

This is the first time Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. He last tested negative on Tuesday, the White House spokeswoman said. Paxlovid is an antiviral drug from Pfizer that is available under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat mild to moderate coronavirus in people 12 and older who are at high risk for severe illness. A doctor's prescription is required for its use.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
629 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered…
 Japan's oldest member of imperial family tests positive for Covid-19
Princess Yuriko is an aunt to former Emperor Akihito...
 174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week
But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered…
 WB approves creation of fund to combat pandemics
The fund will support prevention, preparedness and response...
 China to reduce centralized quarantine for citizens arriving from abroad to seven days
Previously, citizens arriving from abroad had to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine...
 139 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week
And one patient died from the coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos