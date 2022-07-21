Italian President dissolves parliament

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has dissolved parliament.

The statement published on the Italian presidential website says that President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, after hearing the presidents of the two branches of Parliament, in accordance with Article 88 of the Constitution, signed a decree dissolving the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies, which was affixed by the Prime Minister. The decree of dissolution will be transmitted to the Presidents of the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Ugo Zampetti.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned after key coalition allies boycotted the vote of confidence.

Draghi submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mattarella's office said the president "took note" of the resignation and asked Draghi's government to remain as interim executive.