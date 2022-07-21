Tension in Talin village of Aragatsavan: Turks capture shepherds, then let them go

The situation in the Talin village of Aragatsavan is tense. Three armed Turks seized eight shepherds with their cattle, and after a while, with the mediation of the Russian side, they released first the cattle and then the shepherds, 168.am reported.
Armed Turks who speak Armenian well are still in the village, and police are looking for them, urging residents not to leave their homes.
According to one of the residents, the shepherds accidentally crossed the border, causing the situation with the Turks to escalate.