Newspaper: Armenia opposition lawmakers to meet with European parliamentarians
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions [of the National Assembly (NA)] have refused to meet together with the MPs of the ruling faction with the delegation of David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee.

Although from the beginning the agenda was such that the European MPs were to have a joint meeting with the RA NA—that is, the [Armenian] parliamentary leadership had to decide which MP from the opposition should participate in the meeting, we were informed that the oppositionists proposed to the delegation to meet separately with different factions [of the NA]; they said that this format will be more effective. The proposal was not rejected, and today the oppositionists will meet with the [aforesaid] delegation in the parliament.

Pro-government circles or those directed by them are already speculating that the oppositionists returned to the parliament smartly. However, let's recall that the [parliamentary] opposition has announced the boycotting of the NA sessions and emphasized that it does not give up the work of parliamentary diplomacy. Moreover, it wants to present the situation in the country to the European parliamentarians.
Հայերեն
