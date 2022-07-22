Newspaper: Why Armenia judge who had late filmmaker arrested submits petition to leave judges’ union?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Judge Arusyak Aleksanyan, who had [the late film] producer Armen Grigoryan arrested by her decision, submitted a petition yesterday to leave the Union of Judges, but did not note any reason [for this].

Details have become known to Zhoghovurd daily about the reasons for this move by Judge Aleksanyan. In particular, she left the Union of Judges because she has become offended by and upset with her colleagues. The thing is that after the death of Armen Grigoryan [in the courtroom during his trial], the activists publicized a photo on their social media pages and subjected the judge to harsh insulting criticism because she was the judge who sent Grigoryan to arrest. The judge was saddened that the [aforesaid] union [of judges] did not show her any support, so her staying in the union is pointless.

What is noteworthy is that the judge was heavily criticized also in the [Armenian] judicial system for the arrest of Armen Grigoryan and the interview she gave to the media. There were rumors in the [Armenian judicial] system that it would have been better if she remained silent rather than expressed such an opinion. And what had the judge said? She noted that she deeply sympathizes with the relatives [of Armen Grigoryan], and the only thing she is sorry for is that a person died.