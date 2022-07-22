Sri Lankan security forces dismantle main protest camp

Sri Lankan security forces dismantled the protesters' main camp, dispersing the activists in an overnight raid, AFP reported.
Troops and police special forces armed with batons and machine guns pounced on the protesters blockading the Presidential Secretariat. Hundreds of soldiers removed the demonstrators' barricades outside the building by the sea.
The operation took place hours before the country's new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, took the oath of office of a new prime minister who will try to deal with the financial crisis that has damaged the economy and triggered months of protests.
Wickremesinghe himself was elected by lawmakers Wednesday to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore and resigned after demonstrators chased him out of the palace.
The protesters demanded that Wickremesinghe leave, accusing him of protecting the Rajapaksa clan.
Hundreds of activists demonstrated at a nearby designated protest site against the actions of the authorities, demanding Wickremesinghe's resignation and the dissolution of parliament to hold new elections.
The activists insisted that they would continue their struggle.
Police said in a statement that police and security forces acted to disperse protesters occupying the presidential secretariat, the main gate and the surrounding area.
Nine people were apprehended. Two of them were wounded.
U.S. Ambassador to Colombo Julie Chung said she was "deeply concerned" about the actions.
Canadian Ambassador David McKinnon said that it is very important that the authorities act with restraint and avoid violence.
Amnesty International called on Sri Lankan authorities to respect dissent and condemned the use of force against journalists, including a BBC photographer.