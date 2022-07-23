News
Saturday
July 23
News
US Senate democratic majority leader introduces marijuana decriminalization bill
US Senate democratic majority leader introduces marijuana decriminalization bill
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has introduced a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

The position is popular with most Americans, but is likely to run into difficulties.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and allow states to set their own policies. It would include criminal justice reform measures such as expunging federal marijuana charges while establishing grant programs for small business owners from communities disproportionately targeted by previous drug laws. It would also set up regulation by the Food and Drug Administration as well as a federal taxation plan.

 Marijuana is currently legal for recreational use in 19 states, as well as the District of Columbia and several other states.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
