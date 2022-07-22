FM: There are all opportunities to save Artsakh

Artsakh is seriously wounded and its “healing” is a super task for all Armenians. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan wrote this on Facebook.
“The future of the entire Armenian people depends on the fate of Artsakh. Artsakh faces existential threats, but despite all the dangers and difficulties, there are all opportunities to save the country and ensure its secure future. This requires a patriotic and professional approach not only to work, but to life in general,” the Artsakh FM added.