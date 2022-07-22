News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
FM: There are all opportunities to save Artsakh
FM: There are all opportunities to save Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh is seriously wounded and its “healing” is a super task for all Armenians. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan wrote this on Facebook.

“The future of the entire Armenian people depends on the fate of Artsakh. Artsakh faces existential threats, but despite all the dangers and difficulties, there are all opportunities to save the country and ensure its secure future. This requires a patriotic and professional approach not only to work, but to life in general,” the Artsakh FM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM receives European Parliament’s delegation led by David McAllister
David McAllister thanked for the warm reception and noted the fact of effective...
 Azerbaijan holding international media forum in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh
Journalists from a number of countries are also attending this event...
 Azerbaijan identifies 2908 people killed in 44-day war
He noted that as a result of operational and investigative activities...
 Armenia health minister: 50 more remains of those killed in 44-day war were sent to Netherlands
The remains that are subject to difficult examination have been sent…
 FM briefs Poland deputy PM on Armenian position regarding peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Poland on an official visit, met with Jacek Sasin…
 Pro-Aliyev media voice idea of holding ‘operation’ at zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh
In the respective article, many demands and accusations were made, too…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos