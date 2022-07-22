Armenia investment reform roadmap presentation held in Yerevan

The presentation of the roadmap of investment reforms of Armenia took place in Yerevan. Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan, and USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo also attended this event.
This aforesaid roadmap covers the key domains of investment climate improvement, including investment effectiveness, investment policy, incentives, institutional system, as well as investment promotion and facilitation—as such.
Based on the roadmap of investment reform, and with the support of the USAID program on improving the business climate in Armenia, the latter’s Ministry of Economy has developed the draft of the investment policy concept, and this draft is currently under discussion.