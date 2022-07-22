News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Armenia investment reform roadmap presentation held in Yerevan
Armenia investment reform roadmap presentation held in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The presentation of the roadmap of investment reforms of Armenia took place in Yerevan. Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan, and USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo also attended this event.

This aforesaid roadmap covers the key domains of investment climate improvement, including investment effectiveness, investment policy, incentives, institutional system, as well as investment promotion and facilitation—as such.

Based on the roadmap of investment reform, and with the support of the USAID program on improving the business climate in Armenia, the latter’s Ministry of Economy has developed the draft of the investment policy concept, and this draft is currently under discussion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
International analyst: Transnational companies’ engagement is necessary for Armenia
In order to increase the country’s participation in the system of creation of international products…
 Economy minister: Armenia will have to increase its investment appeal level
In order not to economically fall behind its neighbors…
 Premier, Qatar Business Council members discuss implementation of investment programs in Armenia
An agreement was reached to submit specific project drafts to the council in the near future…
 Roadmap for Investment Reforms in Armenia is presented to Deputy PM Matevosyan
It was developed by USAID experts…
 Deputy PM Matevosyan meets with several heads of companies with foreign investments in Armenia
He listened to the issues of concern to foreign investors…
 UAE invests $10 billion in partnership with Jordan and Egypt
According to the Egyptian agency MENA...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos