Armenia, France preparing for Charles Aznavour 100th birth anniversary

Artur Martirosyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, received representatives of the Aznavour Foundation, headed by the director of the foundation, Kristina Aznavour (Sarkisyan).
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the program of events to be held dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary (2024) of the late Charles Aznavour, and the respective avenues for cooperation, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to Kristina Aznavour, the French side is in the phase of respective preparations. Accordingly, by the year 2024, a statue of Charles Aznavour will be installed in France—the project of which is already ready; also, it is planned to hold a huge concert, and open an exhibition dedicated to Aznavour's life. The matter of installing his statue in Armenia is also under discussion with the Yerevan Municipality. The director of the Aznavour Foundation suggested holding all the aforementioned anniversary events simultaneously with France.
Artur Martirosyan, in turn, stated that the Armenian side will gladly collaborate with the Aznavour Foundation in implementing the program of events, and that the birth anniversary of the late world-famous French Armenian musician will be celebrated in Armenia as ceremoniously as in France.
During the discussion, the parties decided to set up an interdepartmental committee to coordinate the anniversary events.