Minister: Armenia government seeks to change structure of country’s economy
Minister: Armenia government seeks to change structure of country’s economy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The government of Armenia seeks to change the structure of the country’s economy—transitioning from consumption-based economic growth to investment-based growth. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said this while speaking at Friday’s presentation of the roadmap for Armenia’s investment reform—and developed by the USAID program on improving the business climate of the country.

The minister noted that this roadmap was developed by order of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

According to him, the transition to the investment-based model of economic growth is possible in Armenia only in case of consistent reform in investments.

The member of the Armenian government added that this roadmap is based on the targets and priorities set in the government plan.

"The implementation of the roadmap will ensure the achievement of the target indicators of the program. With the proposed document, the investment conditions will provide both comfort and reliability to the investors," Kerobyan assured.
