News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Saudi who helped Israeli journalist enter Mecca arrested
Saudi who helped Israeli journalist enter Mecca arrested
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Saudi who helped a non-Muslim enter the holy city of Mecca has been arrested, Saudi Arabian police said, following a negative online reaction to a visit by an Israeli journalist, AFP reported.

Journalist Gil Tamari of Israel's Channel 13 posted a video on Twitter showing him sneaking into Mecca, Islam's holiest city, in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims entering.

Mecca regional police have "referred a citizen" to prosecutors for alleged complicity in "transferring and facilitating the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist", a police spokesperson said in comments reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA did not name the journalist, but said he was a U.S. citizen whose case has also been referred to the prosecutor's office  "to take the necessary procedures against him in accordance with the applied laws".

Despite growing behind-the-scenes contacts, Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and has not joined the U.S.-brokered 2020 Abrahamic Accords, under which the Jewish state has established ties with the kingdom's two neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

In his roughly 10-minute clip, Tamari visits Mount Arafat, where Muslim pilgrims gather each year at the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage.

He makes clear he knows that what he's doing is outlawed but says he wanted to showcase "a place that is so important to our Muslim brothers and sisters".

Tamari's acquittal and subsequent apology had little effect on Saudi Arabia's angry reaction on social media.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq condemn Koran burning in Sweden
Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that these actions are contrary to freedom...
 Saudi Arabia to allow one million hajj pilgrims this year
In the first year of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia allowed only resident Muslims to make the hajj...
 French authorities close 650 Islamist propaganda centers since 2017
Never before in France has the government taken such large-scale measures against radical Islamism...
 Switzerland to hold referendum on ban on wearing niqab
Swiss communes are in favor of a March 7 referendum to ban the niqab...
 Politico: Decision on Hagia Sophia is another blow to Christians in Turkey
But a few of them are speaking out...
 Erdogan challenges civilized world? Hagia Sophia's Christian mosaics covered with curtains (PHOTOS)
Mosaics depicting Christian figures in Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia were covered with curtains during Muslim prayers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos