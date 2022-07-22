China sends strict submissions to Japan

China strongly opposes Japan's new defense white paper and has made stern representations to Tokyo.
"Japan's new defense white paper makes accusations and smears China's defense policy, market economic development and legitimate maritime activities," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing.
Wang said the report "exaggerates the so-called China threat" and interferes in China's internal affairs on Taiwan.
"China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this, and has lodged stern representations to the Japanese side about this," he said.
Wang noted that the official defense document referred to Tokyo's plan to increase Japan's defense budget and develop its counterattack capabilities. "We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop the erroneous practice of exaggerating security threats in its neighborhood and finding excuses for its own strong military arsenal," Wang added.