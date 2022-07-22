News
John Allelo: USAID has launched new program in Armenia to address new problems, challenges
The USAID has become an important part of bilateral cooperation in recent months. And this is a clear proof that joint cooperation can provide better approaches and better policies. USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo stated about this while speaking at Friday’s presentation of the roadmap for Armenia’s investment reform—and developed by the USAID program on improving the business climate of the country.

According to him, this will enable Armenia to ensure both the development of the economy and the well-being of its own citizens. Allelo  added that they have been working in this regard for more than 20 years.

He said that they have recorded significant positive developments in the entire sector, the USAID has launched a program aimed at reforming and improving Armenia’s business climate in order to address new problems and challenges, and it is, in particular, based on the dialogue between the state and the private sector.
Հայերեն and Русский
