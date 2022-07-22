News
TASS presents details of grain corridor agreement
TASS presents details of grain corridor agreement
The grain corridor agreement, which will be signed in Istanbul, will enable at least 25 million tons of grain to be delivered to world markets. A source from Istanbul informed TASS about this on Friday.

"At the first phase, it is assumed that thanks to the agreement to be signed in Istanbul today, ships with food, blocked in Ukrainian ports, will be unblocked; there are approximately 80 of them. According to our calculations, it will enable to deliver about 25 million tons of grain to world markets in the coming weeks after the launch of this mechanism," said the interlocutor of the aforesaid Russian news agency.
