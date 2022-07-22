News
Alen Simonyan, David McAlister discuss matters related to parliamentary opposition
Alen Simonyan, David McAlister discuss matters related to parliamentary opposition
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Speaker Alen Simonyan of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Friday received a delegation led by David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), the NA informs Armenian News- NEWS.am.

Simonyan noted that the activities of the AFET aimed at strengthening of resistance in the region is important, adding that the degree of the involvement and understanding of the European Parliament in the humanitarian situation created after the 2020 war is big.

In this context, the NA President expressed his gratitude to David McAllister and Zeljana Zovko for continuous efforts directed to the unbiased position and the establishment of peace in the region, adding that the observations by the Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus Marina Kaljurand and the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Armenia Andrey Kovatchev are also appraisable.

At the meeting, details on the implemented and designing agenda programs were discussed. A reference was made to the definite position stipulated in the relevant resolutions and reports on a number of the most important issues for Armenia, particularly, the last war of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the encroachments towards the sovereign territory, and the necessity of the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.

During the talk, matters on the parliamentary opposition were touched upon as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
