Russia Defense Minister heads to Turkey to sign agreement on grain issue
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has left for Turkey, where an agreement on the grain issue is expected to be signed on Friday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Yes, we can confirm that Defense Minister Shoigu went to Turkey. We can confirm that the signing (of the agreement - ed.) is being prepared today. But let's wait," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Turkish presidential administration said that the document on the grain issue would be signed in Istanbul on Friday at 4:30 p.m., with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres attending the ceremony.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
