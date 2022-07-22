International analyst: Transnational companies’ engagement is necessary for Armenia

About 100 companies make up to 70 percent of the global GDP. In order to increase the participation of Armenia in the system of creation of international products, it is necessary to ensure the engagement of transnational companies. International analyst Henry Laundell stated about this while speaking at Friday’s presentation of the roadmap for Armenia’s investment reform—and developed by the USAID program on improving the business climate of the country.

In this context, as the analyst noted, it is extremely important to strengthen those companies that are focused on exporting their products not only to the countries of the region, but also beyond.

According to Laundell, it is necessary to study the potential of existing companies, to direct them to cooperation with transnational companies—and by combining activities or using existing networks. According to him, this will enable the participation of local companies in the international economy.

In addition, as per the analyst, the Armenian diaspora should be included in the implementation of investment programs in Armenia.

The engagement of transnational companies will contribute to the increase of high-wage jobs in Armenia, as well as to the development of technology and regional development of the country, Laundell added.

According to him, the aforesaid roadmap allocates a significant place also to the investments being made in the provinces of Armenia.