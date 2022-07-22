News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
International analyst: Transnational companies’ engagement is necessary for Armenia
International analyst: Transnational companies’ engagement is necessary for Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

About 100 companies make up to 70 percent of the global GDP. In order to increase the participation of Armenia in the system of creation of international products, it is necessary to ensure the engagement of transnational companies. International analyst Henry Laundell stated about this while speaking at Friday’s presentation of the roadmap for Armenia’s investment reform—and developed by the USAID program on improving the business climate of the country.

In this context, as the analyst noted, it is extremely important to strengthen those companies that are focused on exporting their products not only to the countries of the region, but also beyond.

According to Laundell, it is necessary to study the potential of existing companies, to direct them to cooperation with transnational companies—and by combining activities or using existing networks. According to him, this will enable the participation of local companies in the international economy.

In addition, as per the analyst, the Armenian diaspora should be included in the implementation of investment programs in Armenia.

The engagement of transnational companies will contribute to the increase of high-wage jobs in Armenia, as well as to the development of technology and regional development of the country, Laundell added.

According to him, the aforesaid roadmap allocates a significant place also to the investments being made in the provinces of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Economy minister: Armenia will have to increase its investment appeal level
In order not to economically fall behind its neighbors…
 Armenia investment reform roadmap presentation held in Yerevan
The economy minister, and the USAID/Armenia mission director also attended this event…
 Premier, Qatar Business Council members discuss implementation of investment programs in Armenia
An agreement was reached to submit specific project drafts to the council in the near future…
 Roadmap for Investment Reforms in Armenia is presented to Deputy PM Matevosyan
It was developed by USAID experts…
 Deputy PM Matevosyan meets with several heads of companies with foreign investments in Armenia
He listened to the issues of concern to foreign investors…
 UAE invests $10 billion in partnership with Jordan and Egypt
According to the Egyptian agency MENA...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos