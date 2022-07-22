News
Armenia opposition MP: Opposition will go back to parliament in September
Armenia opposition MP: Opposition will go back to parliament in September
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The opposition will go back to the parliament in September—but with its own agenda; there is no change in position on this matter. Ishkhan Saghatelyan—an opposition MP, a member of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, and coordinator of the opposition Resistance Movement—told this to Yerkir Media.

According to him, the agenda of pro-government lawmakers does not serve the interest of the Armenian people at all, and all initiatives by the parliamentary opposition have been boycotted by them.

"There is a parliamentary crisis, a political crisis in the country. And if they attempt to strip the opposition of [its parliamentary] mandates in another illegal and unconstitutional way, there will also be a full-fledged constitutional crisis in the country," Saghatelyan said, emphasizing that they cannot blackmail the parliamentary opposition.

He considers the opposition’s boycott of parliamentary activities justified.

"It is thanks to the [Resistance] Movement that the [Armenian] authorities’ rhetoric regarding Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] has changed; but this is still not an achievement. Currently, the Resistance Movement is in the phase of organizational work; and from September, the struggle will get a new breath and spirit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
