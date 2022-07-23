Heat waves around the world are related

Two heat waves separated by the ocean are inextricably linked, Axios reported.
These types of interconnected heat waves could become even more extreme in the future as anthropogenic climate change affects the jet stream winds responsible for them.
In recent years, jet stream has been the subject of particular attention by climate scientists because of the hypothesis that the changing temperature difference between the equator and the North Pole could slow this key weather-determining factor, especially in summer.
Disturbances of the jet stream, or its undulation, may contribute to the formation and maintenance of intense heat domes, such as those that formed in parts of the U.S. and Europe last week.
Also related are the numerous heat domes over Asia that led to heat waves in China, Siberia and Japan.
The jet stream moves around the northern hemisphere from west to east due to temperature differences between air masses and, more broadly, the difference between the temperature at the pole and the equator. It can go straight from west to east, which meteorologists call a "zonal" pattern, or it can be coiled like a snake, which is known as a highly amplified configuration.
Some climate scientists believe that over time, climate change affects jet streams in ways that make these warps, especially longer, stronger areas of high pressure or heat domes, more likely.
Researchers told Axios that a particular warp pattern known as wave pattern number 7, because of the seven peaks and troughs in the path of upper-level winds, is associated with heat waves in Europe and the United States. "Right now the wave pattern 7 is present, creating favorable conditions for heat waves around the northern hemisphere," said Dim Komu, a climate researcher at the University of Amsterdam.