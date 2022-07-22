Armenian PM receives European Parliament’s delegation led by David McAllister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by the Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister, the PM’s office reported.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of close cooperation with the European Parliament and noted that the European Union is one of the most important partners in the process of effective implementation of Armenia's democratic agenda. The Head of the Government highlighted the cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership and noted that our country has leading positions in the fight against corruption, freedom of speech, electoral reforms and other spheres within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.

David McAllister thanked for the warm reception and noted the fact of effective and close cooperation with the Armenian MPs. The President of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs welcomed the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia in different spheres, adding that the European Union would continue to support the Armenian Government in that direction.

The sides touched upon the developments in the South Caucasus region, the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, the possibilities of unblocking regional infrastructures, and the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented in detail the position of the Armenian side and answered the questions of the European Parliament delegation.

The interlocutors highlighted the importance of ensuring regional peace and stability and continuation of the dialogue in this direction.

Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the issue of Armenian prisoners of war still held in Azerbaijan, in connection with which David McAllister noted that the European Parliament also attached great importance to ensuring their repatriation and would continue his efforts in that direction.

Issues related to the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories taken over by Azerbaijan were also discussed. Nikol Pashinyan and David McAllister underlined the need to ensure the access of the UNESCO mission to the conflict zone of Nagorno-Karabakh and to work consistently in this direction.