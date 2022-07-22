Cadillac officially unveils Celestiq show car

Cadillac has officially unveiled the Celestiq show car, an electric sedan destined to become an expensive and rare car, Autoblog reported.

Inspired by Cadillac's 120-year history - particularly the 1957 pre-war V16 and Eldorado Brougham - the Celestiq show car is not only a tribute to the past, but also a big step forward for the all-electric brand Cadillac plans to become. It features GM's new Ultium electric powertrain technology, as well as next-generation driving technology called Ultra Cruise.

On the outside, the hand-built Celestiq is lengthy in profile, with a long, low hood extending past the gigantic wheels up front, and the rear roofline tapering to completion at the lip spoiler atop the rear fascia.

Many screens and more colorful lighting bring the lounge-like interior to life. The centerpiece is a 55-inch LED display stretching across the dash. It features “electronic digital blinds” for privacy to allow the passenger to watch videos without distracting the driver. A screen resides on the back of each of the front headrests, as well as two more touchscreen controllers between the front and rear seats. We see some backlit door panel designs similar to those in the Lyriq. There’s also a “Smart Glass Roof” with “Suspended Particle Device” technology, allowing for four zones of variable lighting — one for each passenger.