Shoigu introduces details of agreement signed in Istanbul

Two documents aimed at solving the problems of food and fertilizer supplies to world markets were signed in Istanbul, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reported.
"Two documents aimed at solving the problems of food and fertilizer supplies to the world markets were signed today in Istanbul. I would like to emphasize that these documents are interconnected and represent a single package," said the Minister.
He specified that "the first document - the memorandum - implies the involvement of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world markets. "The second document - defines the algorithm of the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine," Shoigu added.
Shoigu said that ships involved in the export of Ukrainian agricultural products will be inspected both at the exit and the entrance to the Black Sea. Security in Ukraine's territorial waters, including mine countermeasures, should be ensured by Kiev.