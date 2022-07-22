Shoigu and Erdogan have brief conversation

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Turkish President Recep Erdogan had a brief conversation in Istanbul, RIA Novosti reported.
During the conversation after the completion of the signing ceremony of documents on the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian products and on Russia's assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain, the Turkish president noted the importance of the signed agreements to address other issues as well.
"Good work was done today," Erdogan said in a conversation with Shoigu. "All sides did a very good job and quickly prepared the agreements that everyone signed today. This is a good basis for other issues to be successfully resolved now," the Turkish president said.