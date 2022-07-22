News
EU approves additional 500 million euros for military aid to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union has approved an additional 500 million euros in military assistance for Ukraine.

"The Council adopted today two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) aimed to step up the EU's support for the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression," the European Council said in a statement.

According to the Council, the additional 500 million euros will bring the total EU military aid package to 2.5 billion euros.

"The EU remains focused & steadfast in its support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom and independence. Ukraine needs more arms; we will provide them. In this context, EU Member States agreed to mobilise a 5th tranche of military assistance of €500 million, making this a total of €2.5 billion of military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.
