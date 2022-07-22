Bayramov and Khovaev discuss process of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations Igor Khovaev.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including steps taken in various directions within the process of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
Bayramov and Khovaev stressed the importance of full implementation of the clauses of the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan to ensure peace and security in the region, noting the importance of mobilizing all efforts to advance the normalization process and achieve concrete results.
The sides also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.