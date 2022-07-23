News
Newspaper: Araik Harutyunyan appeals to Deputy Prime Minister's post
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan has ambitions to become a Deputy Prime Minister.

"It is conditioned by the fact that he is several times more active than the Prime Minister, holding meetings and the government website is full of news and photos of his meetings. One gets the impression that he is the state's number one and a particularly hard-working official. Yesterday the official government website reported that he "received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to Armenia, Nora Arisian."

Such a text is usually circulated about the RA president or prime minister. "After greeting the guest, Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and wished her fruitful work. During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues related to the current state and prospective directions of bilateral relations."

By the way, there are reports that in the run-up to the "hot autumn" Pashinyan has decided to conduct changes in the government. Perhaps Harutyunyan hopes his dream will come true. Well, his deputy, whose main job is to manage the official press and fake news, wants to be chief of staff," the Hraparak newspaper wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
