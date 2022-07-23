Armenia’s former President congratulates Sergio Mattarella on his birthday

I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your birthday, former Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in his birthday greetings to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Armen Sarkissian's office reported.
"I am sincerely glad to know you, a devoted son of the Italian people, an experienced politician and statesman, a sincere supporter of the Armenian-Italian friendship and a wise man for every meeting, deep thoughtful talk in Yerevan, Rome or any international platform.
I wish you, dear Sergio, health and all the best," the message reads.