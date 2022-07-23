News
Arayik Harutyunyan on Starmus Festival: Man who stepped on the Moon will be in Yerevan
Arayik Harutyunyan on Starmus Festival: Man who stepped on the Moon will be in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

The man who set foot on the moon will be in Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan wrote about it on his Facebook page, presenting details from the "Starmus" festival scheduled for September this year.

"While the majority of humanity makes judgments about the universe and expresses its feelings about it from the planet Earth, astronauts have a unique opportunity to talk about our planet from the height of space. And what can they tell us? You will find out this  September 5-10 by participating in the StarmusVI festival," said Harutyunyan.
