Armenia's President congratulates Sergio Mattarella on his birthday

I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your birthday, Armenian President Vahagn Khachatryan issued message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of his birthday, the press service of the Armenian President informed NEWS.am.
"Armenia attaches great importance to friendly relations with Italy based on common civilizational values. I am confident that effective cooperation between our countries will only strengthen and expand in the future through bilateral and multilateral formats.
I wish you good health, success and all the best," the message reads.