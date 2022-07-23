Flight to Baku delayed for 9 hours in Novosibirsk

The prosecutor's office organized a check on the fact of the delay of the Novosibirsk-Baku flight, reports MK.
According to the press service of the transport prosecutor's office in Novosibirsk, there was started a check on the fact of the Novosibirsk-Baku flight delayed for many hours.
The incident occurred on Friday. Passengers of the "Novosibirsk-Baku" flight of the "IrAero" airline complained about the delay of departure. They had to wait for nine hours.
The plane was originally scheduled to depart at 13:33, but in real time it did not take off until twelve o'clock in the morning.