News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 24
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Flight to Baku delayed for 9 hours in Novosibirsk
Flight to Baku delayed for 9 hours in Novosibirsk
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Society

The prosecutor's office organized a check on the fact of the delay of the Novosibirsk-Baku flight, reports MK.

According to the press service of the transport prosecutor's office in Novosibirsk, there was started a check on the fact of the Novosibirsk-Baku flight delayed for many hours.

The incident occurred on Friday. Passengers of the "Novosibirsk-Baku" flight of the "IrAero" airline complained about the delay of departure. They had to wait for nine hours.

The plane was originally scheduled to depart at 13:33, but in real time it did not take off until twelve o'clock in the morning.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos