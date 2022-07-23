Food prices continue to rise in Armenia

The rise in food prices has not stopped in Armenia.

According to June food prices have risen by 17.4%, which is the highest indicator this year.

Flour and cereals rose by 20.5%, cheese and cottage cheese by 24.8% and pasta by nearly 30%. During the year, vegetable prices rose by almost 50%. During the same period, fruit prices rose by more than 16%.

Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent conducted a survey among citizens to find out how inflation has affected their well-being.

"Inflation has already become common, if I used to buy something for 10,000 drams, now I pay 20,000 drams for the same thing," said one of the respondents.

"Now half a kilo of butter costs 2,700 drams, and I used to buy it for 1,500," a man said.

"We don't buy meat products anymore, because we don't have enough money," citizens complain.