News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 24
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Food prices continue to rise in Armenia
Food prices continue to rise in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


The rise in food prices has not stopped in Armenia.

According to June food prices have risen by 17.4%, which is the highest indicator this year.

Flour and cereals rose by 20.5%, cheese and cottage cheese by 24.8% and pasta by nearly 30%. During the year, vegetable prices rose by almost 50%. During the same period, fruit prices rose by more than 16%.

Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent conducted a survey among citizens to find out how inflation has affected their well-being.

"Inflation has already become common, if I used to buy something for 10,000 drams, now I pay 20,000 drams for the same thing," said one of the respondents.

"Now half a kilo of butter costs 2,700 drams, and I used to buy it for 1,500," a man said.

"We don't buy meat products anymore, because we don't have enough money," citizens complain.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government presents number of registered workers who received salaries in June
It is clear from the respective table that this number is…
 Dollar, euro continue to devalue in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also decreased...
 John Allelo: USAID has launched new program in Armenia to address new problems, challenges
According to the USAID/Armenia Mission Director, this will enable the country to ensure both the development of the economy and the well-being of its own citizens…
 Minister: Armenia government seeks to change structure of country’s economy
Transitioning from consumption-based economic growth to…
 Dollar, euro depreciate in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD...
 USD 1 bought for AMD 300, sold for AMD 620 at Yerevan international airport
And one euro was bought for 300 drams and sold for 650 drams…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos