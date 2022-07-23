News
Zelenskyy thanks Kazakh President for non-recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in particular, thanking him for not recognizing the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, UNIAN reported.

"Had phone talk with Tokayev. Thanked for fundamental support of Ukraine territorial integrity, nonrecognition of so-called 'LPR,' 'DPR,'" Zelenskyy tweeted.

Zelenskyy also noted that they discussed specific projects of cooperation in the economy, energy, digitalization and exchanged greetings on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.

In June, during a discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Kazakh president called the LPR and DPR quasi-states and noted that Kazakhstan would most likely not recognize them.
