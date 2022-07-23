Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on UN and Turkey to monitor Russia's fulfillment of its obligations

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia complies with its obligations for the safe operation of the grain corridor, the UNIAN news agency reported.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko announced this on Facebook.
"We call on the UN and Turkey to ensure Russia's compliance with its obligations in the framework of the safe functioning of the grain corridor. In case of non-compliance with the agreements reached, Russia will be fully responsible for the deepening of the global food crisis," Nikolenko said.
Earlier, the Ukrainian media accused Russia of four missile strikes on Odesa.