Ishkhan Saghatelyan: There are no changes in our previous positions

There are no changes in our former positions, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, an MP representing the Supreme Council of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

His remarks came when he spoke about his recent interview during which he raised the issue of whether the opposition would return to the parliament in fall which caused various kinds of comments.

"Of course, there is no change in our former positions. By the way, I said what we've been talking about for the past three months, but some media outlets went ahead with a headline cut out of the text, which certain circles began to speculate about. In any case, I will repeat what I said: if the opposition goes to parliament, it will go exclusively with its agenda, an agenda shaped by our people, for which the Resistance Movement is fighting. And this agenda is very clear - the removal of Nikol and our initiatives to solve vital issues in Armenia and Artsakh.

We have precedents of this, when on 3 June, for example, we called an extraordinary meeting on our agenda concerning the Shushi Declaration, I spoke about such cases, that is, at our request and according to our agenda. The rest is inappropriate speculation that is not worth paying attention to," said Sagatelyan.

Asked if the pro-governmental faction will initiate a discussion or the government will put forward a draft on the abovementioned issues, Saghasyan said: "No, of course not, since the given authorities serve the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, but rather the interests of Turkey and Azerbaijan, they simply cannot bring a pro-Armenian agenda to the parliament so we can take part in this process.