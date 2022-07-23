Hundreds of Tunisians took to streets to protest new draft constitution

Hundreds of Tunisians have taken to the streets to protest the draft of a new constitution put forward by Tunisian President Kais Saied, demanding his resignation two days before Tunisia votes on a controversial charter, AFP reported.
The referendum comes a year after Saied sent the government out of office and suspended parliament.
"Get out," protesters chanted as they waved the red and white Tunisian flag at a rally on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital.
Among the demonstrators were elected representatives of the Islamist Ennahda party, Saied's political rivals.
Tunisia is preparing to vote Monday on a draft constitution that would enshrine the sweeping powers Saied has enjoyed since he resigned the government and suspended parliament last 25 July.
His move has been seen as a decisive blow to Tunisia's crisis-ridden political system, and his rivals argue that his constitution aims to restore autocracy.