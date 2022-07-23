Baghdad to host first open meeting of Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers in years

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to hold the first open meeting at the level of foreign ministers in years in Baghdad after five rounds of closed conciliatory meetings facilitated by the Iraqi government, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Rudaw news agency on Saturday, without specifying when the meeting will take place.
Diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran were severed in 2016 after Riyadh executed Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.
Since April, Iraq has held five closed rounds of talks between the two countries at the level of intelligence and security chiefs, Hussein said.