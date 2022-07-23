News
Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Swedish chargé d'affaires over Kurdish protest in Stockholm
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the Swedish chargé d'affaires in Ankara to report its strong reaction to what it called terrorist propaganda during a protest by a Kurdish group in Stockholm, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO but faced opposition from Turkey, which accused them of supporting terrorist organizations.

In June, the three countries signed an agreement to override Ankara's veto in exchange for promises of counterterrorism and arms exports.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
