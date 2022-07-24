Zakharova: US diplomats beg others not to be photographed with FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is now in Cairo, and tomorrow he will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, wrote about this in her Telegram channel.
"With a visit to this friendly country, the Russian Foreign Minister begins his tour of African countries. Meanwhile, American diplomats are running from house to house in various countries and begging not to be photographed with Lavrov, so that those photos are not used by Russia as evidence of the lack of [the country’s] isolation.
The American ‘colleagues’ do not even imagine that for these purposes we are not using photos, but their own stupidity, pessimism, and the complete lack of a sense of reality by the high-ranking representatives of the United States," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.