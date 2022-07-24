Iraq submits complaint to UN Security Council against Turkey after attack

Iraq has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council, requesting an urgent session to discuss a deadly artillery attack this week that Baghdad blames on Turkey, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday, AP reported.
Wednesday’s attack on the district of Zakho in Iraq’s northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region killed nine Iraqi tourists, including a child, and wounded 20.
Turkey, which has several bases in northern Iraq and often conducts cross-border military operations there, says it’s targeting militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK. The group, declared a terrorist organization by Turkey and the West, has for decades waged an insurgency against the government in Ankara and maintains hideouts in Iraq’s mountainous north.
And Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Turkey has not officially apologized for this deadly attack.
He noted that PKK structures were not in the area at the time of the attack, and noted that the Iraqi government has submitted an official complaint in this regard to the UN Security Council.
Hussein added that Turkey is accountable for this incident, and emphasized that it has no right to enter Iraq.