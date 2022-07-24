US Congress delegation visiting Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

A senior US Congressional delegation met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war against Russia, Reuters reported.
The delegation—which included Adam Smith, Chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee—is the latest in a series of high-profile American visitors to Ukraine.
"The United States, along with allies and partners around the world, have stood with Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance," the delegation said in a statement.
"We will continue to seek ways to support President Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible as they continue their brave stand," they added.
The statement from the delegation on Saturday, however, made no specific reference to weapons transfers.