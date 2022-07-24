Politico: Foreign fighters from US, Canada, Sweden killed in Ukraine

Two Americans, a Canadian, and a Swedish citizen were killed this week when a Russian tank opened fire on them during an hourslong battle at the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, their commander confirmed exclusively to POLITICO, the latter reported.
Ruslan Miroshnichenko, the foreign fighters’ commander, said Saturday that the Americans killed were Luke “Skywalker” Lucyszyn and Bryan Young. He said they were killed alongside Emile-Antoine Roy-Sirois of Canada and Edvard Selander Patrignani of Sweden on July 18.
The men were part of a special operations force within the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Miroshnichenko said. Their unit has been based near Siversk, a town in eastern Donetsk region.
In an attempt to slow Russia’s advance, the foreign fighters were deployed to the village of Hryhorivka, two miles northwest of Siversk. There, Miroshnichenko said, “the guys were tasked to take their firing positions” and clear a ravine where Russian forces were working to cross a river.
“They did it successfully. But at the end of the mission they were ambushed by Russian tanks,” Miroshnichenko said.
On Friday, the US State Department spokesperson had confirmed the deaths of the two Americans, but had not named them.
The Canadian and Swedish governments could not immediately be reached for comment.