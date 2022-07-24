Russia MFA official representative: Caliber missiles destroyed possibility of dialogue

The official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented—in her Telegram channel—on the accusations leveled against Russia in connection with the missile attack on the port of Odessa, Ukraine.
"[Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the shelling of the port of Odessa an 'open Russian barbarism.' If someone still says that some kind of dialogue with Russia is needed, look what is happening. The Caliber missiles have destroyed the possibility of such statements," wrote Zakharova.
She added that the Caliber cruise missiles destroyed the military infrastructure of the port of Odessa—and with a high-precision strike.
Earlier, Ukraine and the US accused Russia for the missile attack on the port of Odessa.